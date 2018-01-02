2018 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival

Once again, the popular 3-day bluegrass festival will be returning to the Bavarian Halle by Drury Inn in Fruitland, January 25-27, 2018. This years lineup is another great one and folks have learned that this is a great event to put on the calendar each year for the last weekend in January. The festival will begin Thursday and will be gospel evening. Show begins at 7:00 PM with local favorites, The Gipsons, and The Lewis's starting out the evening. This year the award-winning band, The Lindsey's' from Kentucky will be traveling to Fruitland to perform as well.

Friday's show kicks off at 2:00 PM and goes till 10:00 PM with performances by Little Creek, Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tymin, The Lewiss, The Lindsey's, The Gipsons, and The Bakers. Saturdays show starts at noon with a special presentation of Pioneer Awards by the Missouri Bluegrass Preservation Association. Bands performing Saturday include Rising Son, Bluegrass Blondies, Bull Harman & Bull's Eye, The Bakers, and Herbie Johnston and Fiddlers Frolic.

Tickets are available only at the door beginning 6:00 PM Thursday, January 25, 2018 Event pricing: Thursday $10, Friday $15, Saturday $15. A weekend pass is offered for $30.

The Drury Inn is offering special rates on rooms if you would like to stay on site. Vendors will be on site as usual, and Country Mart will offer meals on Friday and Saturday evenings for a minimal charge.

For more information you may visit the website www.bootheelbluegrass.com or call 314-368-4418 or 314-779-6800.