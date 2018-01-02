Positive airport experience

Letter to the Editor

Per Jon Rust's column, Dec. 20, 2017, I just arrived home from a round trip to Chicago from Cape Girardeau. I absolutely love this flight.

It takes less than an hour and one half to get there (and only 45 minutes by auto from the airport to my daughter's home). I flew back in with a daughter of a friend who was also on her first flight from Chicago. She smiled with delight at the "coziness" of our airport. Don't you just love Cape Girardeau?

Happy New Year! Thank you to the Southeast Missourian for all you do for our beautiful city!

NONA NAN CHAPMAN, Cape Girardeau