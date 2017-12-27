The massive tax code

Letter to the Editor

The recently passed bill to revise the United States Tax Code was correctly titled the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Robbing hard-working middle class citizens to fund socially-engineered projects is the real tragedy of the current 74,608-page federal tax code. First written over a century ago, the current codes page count has grown over 18,700 percent from the original statutes.

When have legislators read any bill they will eventually vote on?

Perhaps they are following the sage advice of Representative Nancy Master Legislator Pelosi (D-Calif.). Pelosi famously uttered these words regarding the passage of the 20,000-page Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it. The life-threatening Affordable Care Act has decimated the quality and availability of healthcare in the United States.

Thank goodness, the Republicans wasted no time in taking a chain saw to the current abominable tax code. The newly passed bill will open new opportunities for citizens to avoid paying more in taxes than is required by law.

[T]here is nothing sinister in so arranging ones affairs as to keep taxes as low as possible. nobody owes any public duty to pay more than the law demands: taxes are enforced exactions, not voluntary contributions. To demand more in the name of morals is mere cant.  Judge Learned Hand.

It is heart-warming to see that power is moving away from the nanny state federal government and back to We the People.

ELVIS DUNN, Jackson