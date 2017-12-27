Shape Up Cape program is returning in 2018

Editorial

As we approach the New Year, resolutions are forming in our heads. For many, exercise and health will top our lists of ways we can improve in 2018.

Our hope is if youre thinking about becoming active, youll still be on a workout plan when the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce rolls out a new Shape Up Cape program later this year.

The program, popular a decade ago, is being revived with some modifications that will remove some of the programs problem spots, as well as use technology to make it easier to implement.

At the height of its popularity, more than 400 businesses participated in Shape Up Cape, which ran from 2002 through 2010. Shape Up Cape is a team program that assigns points to different types of exercise for prizes.

As reporter Marybeth Niederkorn reported, the chambers Health and Human Services Committee was able to come up with plans to roll out the program again.

Using Google Sheets, data collection will be much more efficient. And there will be thresholds to meet rather than a cutthroat-type competition to earn prizes.

The program will be about motivating, said Shad Burner, vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. While competition can be fun, that isnt the point.

We just want to give an opportunity for people to get active and for businesses to highlight wellness and health, Burner said.

We welcome the Shape Up Cape program back to the city. The chamber will test the program this spring, and will be ready for a fall launch this summer.

So make those resolutions now and join the citys businesses in Shape Up Cape later this year.

Heres to a healthier 2018.