Open Auditions

There are two great opportunities for children ages 6-11 and ages 12 and up to audition for two AWESOME productions!! Each licensed and copyrighted production will give your child the opportunity to sing, act, and dance in a professional venue.

Sleeping Beauty! Licensed through Musical Theatre International in New York City this show follows the original Sleeping Beauty Script with some modern day twists! Lots of speaking roles! Auditions are held January 6 in Uptown Jackson. No experience necessary!!! 2PM. Please visit our face book page at Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson!

LION KING 🦁 👑Licensed through Musical Theatre International in New York City this Award Winning Broadway Sensation will ensure your child the best experience ever. Your child will perform in a production with industry professionals and grow their craft in a supportive environment! Auditions for LION KING will be held January 13 in Uptown Jackson at 2PM. Locations will be announced on our website and face book page. SPACE is LIMITED!

Www.betweenthescenesatudios.com or our Facebook page between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson.

We will have a neutral guest panel of industry professionals, this will be a great time to network and get your child started in Performing for Stage.

we also have Musical Theatre Classes from beginning levels to advanced.

Acting for Film, where your child will star in his or her own short film.