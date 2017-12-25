*Menu
Open Auditions

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, December 25, 2017
User-submitted story by Tamara Holt-Roth
Join us as we audition for Sleeping Beauty and The Lion King. Southeast Missouri's Premiere Performing Arts School invites ages 6-11 and 12-20 to come out and audition for two amazing productions. Please feel free to contact a mentor for more information!

There are two great opportunities for children ages 6-11 and ages 12 and up to audition for two AWESOME productions!! Each licensed and copyrighted production will give your child the opportunity to sing, act, and dance in a professional venue.

Sleeping Beauty! Licensed through Musical Theatre International in New York City this show follows the original Sleeping Beauty Script with some modern day twists! Lots of speaking roles! Auditions are held January 6 in Uptown Jackson. No experience necessary!!! 2PM. Please visit our face book page at Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson!

LION KING 🦁 👑Licensed through Musical Theatre International in New York City this Award Winning Broadway Sensation will ensure your child the best experience ever. Your child will perform in a production with industry professionals and grow their craft in a supportive environment! Auditions for LION KING will be held January 13 in Uptown Jackson at 2PM. Locations will be announced on our website and face book page. SPACE is LIMITED!

Www.betweenthescenesatudios.com or our Facebook page between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson.

Auditions for Sleeping Beauty Open to ALL children Ages 6-11. Please contact Between the Scenes Studios for the Performing and Visual Arts in Uptown Jackson. (573) 382-8422

We will have a neutral guest panel of industry professionals, this will be a great time to network and get your child started in Performing for Stage.

we also have Musical Theatre Classes from beginning levels to advanced.

Acting for Film, where your child will star in his or her own short film.

Your child will have a magical time in Between the Scenes Presents Sleeping Beauty!
Lion King is a SMASH AWARD winning Broadway Hit. We have licensed and copyrighted this production with Musical Theatre International in NYC to bring you the best possible adaptation available for your student! Auditions will be held January 13 at 2pm in Uptown Jackson. No audition experience needed, just anlove for the arts!! Contact Between the Scenes (573) 382-8422
Even though we stress that no experience is necessary just a love for Performing. We do offer audition preparations. Contact a BTS mentor for more information.
