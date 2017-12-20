*Menu
Special Guest at Guardian Angel School

Wednesday, December 20, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Father Glen Eftink plays his guitar and sings for the Guardian Angel students in Oran, MO.

Father Glen Eftink graciously accepted an invitation to sing and play his guitar for the Guardian Angel students on Wednesday, December 20. It was a treat for the students, of which several are learning to play the guitar.

