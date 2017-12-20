Christmas Program at Guardian Angel School

The Guardian Angel School students performed "His Presents" for their Christmas program on Tuesday, December 19 in the school gym. It was directed and produced by our music teacher, Geri LeGrand. The theme was that "the true magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in his presence". The students sang and played guitars, ukuleles & drums, as the gifts of God were presented to the audience. We had the holy family, angels, sheep, and ballet dancers who performed, while other students sang. Thank you to Mrs. LeGrand and all the students and parents who worked so hard to put this year's program together.