Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project needs support

Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project Still Needs Support

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition works to meet the needs of area low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS in this county and surrounding counties . The project is working to meet the needs of over 150 low-income households in the 19 Southern most counties in Illinois .

The project still has 3 households that need sponsored , and we also need additional donations.

Donations can be made online at https://aidsholidayproject.wordpress.com/donate/.

To sponsor a family , contact AIDS Holiday Project Chair Wally Paynter at 812-480-0204 or wallypaynter@aol.com for a wish list.