*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project needs support

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
User-submitted story by Wally Paynter

Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project Still Needs Support

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition works to meet the needs of area low-income households impacted by HIV / AIDS in this county and surrounding counties . The project is working to meet the needs of over 150 low-income households in the 19 Southern most counties in Illinois .

The project still has 3 households that need sponsored , and we also need additional donations.

Donations can be made online at https://aidsholidayproject.wordpress.com/donate/.

To sponsor a family , contact AIDS Holiday Project Chair Wally Paynter at 812-480-0204 or wallypaynter@aol.com for a wish list.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: