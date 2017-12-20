Cape schools' audit shows fund growth

The Cape Girardeau School Districts annual audit showed no major issues, according to district documents.

Superintendent Neil Glass said the general-fund balance is up right at 3 percent.

This shows the health of the district, Glass said.

Glass thanked the district staff and school board for maintaining the vision and direction to move forward.

Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC performed the audit for the year ending June 30.

