Jackson family combines light display with a cause

Editorial

There are endless ways to be charitable.

One Jackson family is using Christmas lights to raise money for others.

According to a story by Ben Matthews, Brian and Angela Hubbard have been working since June on a Christmas light and music display, working hard on programming light sequences to set up something of a Christmas show in their front yard. The family installed a flagpole to accommodate a 17-foot-tall "cosmic color ribbon" that coordinates patterns to create moving images through its strands of lights.

Once in motion, Matthews wrote, the light patterns create a mesmerizing blend of music and light lasting over 20 minutes before restarting.

The show's soundtrack plays on the 92.1 FM radio frequency and opens with an audio clip of Clark Griswold from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" before kicking into a six-song playlist of holiday tracks.

But it's not all about the lights and the music.

The family is hoping to raise money for CarePortal, a Kansas City-based agency that works with churches to help local families during times of crisis. Last year, the family raised $500 from the light show.

What a fun and creative way to raise money for charity. We salute the Hubbards for their creativity and generosity.

The display is in operation from 6 to 10:30 p.m. daily at 1565 Jennifer Drive through New Year's Eve. Go check it out, and drop a dollar or two into the box.