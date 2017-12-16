- Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau (12/14/17)2
- Light and music show: Jackson family goes high-tech with Christmas display (12/11/17)
- Former Wimpy's Drive-In owner Freeman Lewis dies (12/9/17)2
- Jury convicts Scott City man who confessed to murder; girlfriend's testimony corroborates confession (12/9/17)
- Cape schools to get two new principals, assistant superintendent (12/13/17)1
- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
- Two Cape County residents, including former Jackson police officer, face burglary charges in Colorado (12/12/17)
- Pedestrian struck on Broadway (12/11/17)4
- Kelso resident brings home $60K in lottery winnings (12/14/17)
- Makeover at the movies: Transformation complete inside Cape theater (12/8/17)4
Presidential shadows
Every president in recent memory has been dogged from the beginning by a controversial issue. With Bill Clinton, it was the Whitewater Land Deal, which never got much traction, but it did put Special Prosecutor Ken Starr in place, so he was all ready when the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke.
With George W. Bush, it was the claim he stole the election from Al Gore in Florida. Again, not much traction because the courts ruled in Bushs favor. (It helped having Republicans in control of the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts.)
Of course, with Barack Obama, it was the birther issue. Some claimed he wasnt born in the U.S. and therefore wasnt eligible to be president, and Donald Trump gained national attention by pushing the issue. Even after Obamas birth certificate was produced by his home state of Hawaii, the controversy continued.
And now Donald Trump is accused of collusion with the Russians to win the election. So again we have a Special Prosecutor, and he is investigating several people connected with Trumps campaign. The investigation will probably drag on for months, maybe even years, as with Ken Starr.
It seems those who oppose a new president try to cast a shadow over him in hopes of diminishing his ability to get things done. Its become standard practice, and it works by distracting from the Presidents agenda and credibility.
Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: