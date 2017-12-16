A reminder of the sacrifice military families make

Editorial

Of all the things we love about the internet, videos of soldiers reuniting with family are among our favorite.

We had the good fortune of being able to document a reunion recently when Staff Sgt. Michael Probst surprised his children, Sean Bierbaun, 10, and Alannah Bierbaun, 8, at their schools in Cape Girardeau. Probst had been deployed in Qatar, and has returned just in time for Christmas.

The reaction of children seeing their father for the first time in about a year drums up all sorts of emotions as we watch the video. We empathize with children, wives and even pets as they welcome their loved one back from military assignment.

The videos are reminders of the sacrifices made in order to protect our nations interests.

Several times during the year, we remember the men and women in uniform who are serving, have served or lost their lives in combat. But the sacrifices made at home by family are significant. That sacrifice is expressed in the tears of the children who run to their moms or dads or brothers and sisters.

Military service is a huge commitment and sacrifice. Our sincerest thanks and well wishes go to every family who has a loved one serving the country, especially now during the holidays. We know you miss your soldiers. God bless you.