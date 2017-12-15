Shoes for Cottonwood

This past Monday at noon, the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club hosted children from the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center at a Christmas Party, where the festivities were highlighted by each of the children receiving a new pair of running shoes. (Photo of shoes is attached.) This event was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club as part of its goal of Service Above Self and as a way of improving the lives of children in the community. Partnering with the Rotary Club on this project was the Isle Casino of Cape Girardeau, who provided complimentary meals for the children.

The Community Counselling Center took over ownership and operation of the Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center in 2015, providing quality care and treatment for area children in need. The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club has welcomed the opportunity to assist in this process. (Photo of presentation of check for $500 to cover the cost of the shoes is also attached. Cape Girardeau Rotary Club President Ron Kirby presents a check to Mary Burton, Executive Director of the Community Counseling Center Foundation.)