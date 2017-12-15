Congratulations to SEMO students who graduate this weekend

Editorial

More than 800 students will receive their degrees Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's fall commencement.

Some 620 of them will obtain undergraduate degrees, while another 187 will receive master's degrees.

As with the spring commencement, the university will hold two separate ceremonies. The liberal arts and health and human services will have a ceremony at 10 a.m., and the colleges of business, education, science, technology and agriculture will have their ceremony at 2 p.m.

Hamner Hill, interim dean of the College of Health and Human Services will deliver the 10 a.m. address, while Walt Lilly, professor of biology, will present the 2 p.m. address.

Thousands will attend the ceremonies this weekend to watch their loved ones finish what they started. It's an exceptional accomplishment to graduate college, and we congratulate all who made the effort and commitment to obtain their degrees. We welcome those who are in town to celebrate this accomplishment, and offer best wishes to those heading out into the workforce.