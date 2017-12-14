*Menu
December House Games at Guardian Angel School

Thursday, December 14, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
St. Gabriel's house members (Riley Schlosser, Cooper Senciboy, Owen Forehand, Nathaniel Woods, & Reid Hobbs) are ready to dig into their pies to find letters that spell Christmas words.

Another fun day of house games happened on Wednesday, December 13 at Guardian Angel School in Oran. The first game was Face the Pie, where 5 students of each house dug for letters with their mouth in a pie of whipped cream. The letters were then formed into a 5 letter Christmas term. The 2nd game was Marshmallow Drop. This game involved a house member being blind folded and attempting to drop marshmallows into an ice cream cone that is held in the mouth of another member. A third member held the plate of marshmallows and picked up those that hit the floor. The final game had the students of each group acting out several Christmas songs for the staff to guess. Guardian Angel would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

St. Uriel's house members (Dalaini Bryant, Zoe Booth, Cora Woods & Ellie Montgomery) have pie on the face after digging for letters from a pie of whipped cream.
Eva LeGrand tries to drop marshmallows into an ice cream cone held by Michael Eftink, as Lydia Tankersley holds the plate of marshmallows. They are all members of St. Raphael's house.
Connor Watkins attempts dropping marshmallows into Brittany Dirnberger's ice cream cone, as Kaitlyn Jolley holds the plate of marshmallows. They are members of St. Michael's house.
