- Krispy Kreme coming to Cape Girardeau (12/14/17)1
- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
- Light and music show: Jackson family goes high-tech with Christmas display (12/11/17)
- Former Wimpy's Drive-In owner Freeman Lewis dies (12/9/17)2
- Makeover at the movies: Transformation complete inside Cape theater (12/8/17)4
- Jury convicts Scott City man who confessed to murder; girlfriend's testimony corroborates confession (12/9/17)
- Cape schools to get two new principals, assistant superintendent (12/13/17)1
- Two Cape County residents, including former Jackson police officer, face burglary charges in Colorado (12/12/17)
- Pedestrian struck on Broadway (12/11/17)4
- Sugarfire Cape barbecue restaurant to open June 2018 (12/7/17)
December House Games at Guardian Angel School
Another fun day of house games happened on Wednesday, December 13 at Guardian Angel School in Oran. The first game was Face the Pie, where 5 students of each house dug for letters with their mouth in a pie of whipped cream. The letters were then formed into a 5 letter Christmas term. The 2nd game was Marshmallow Drop. This game involved a house member being blind folded and attempting to drop marshmallows into an ice cream cone that is held in the mouth of another member. A third member held the plate of marshmallows and picked up those that hit the floor. The final game had the students of each group acting out several Christmas songs for the staff to guess. Guardian Angel would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.