December House Games at Guardian Angel School

Another fun day of house games happened on Wednesday, December 13 at Guardian Angel School in Oran. The first game was Face the Pie, where 5 students of each house dug for letters with their mouth in a pie of whipped cream. The letters were then formed into a 5 letter Christmas term. The 2nd game was Marshmallow Drop. This game involved a house member being blind folded and attempting to drop marshmallows into an ice cream cone that is held in the mouth of another member. A third member held the plate of marshmallows and picked up those that hit the floor. The final game had the students of each group acting out several Christmas songs for the staff to guess. Guardian Angel would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.