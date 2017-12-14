*Menu
Guardian Angel Basketball Players & Cheerleaders win Trophies

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Thursday, December 14, 2017
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Pictured left to right in front row: Owen Forehand, Drew Pobst, Lawson Hahn, Riley Schlosser, & Cooper Senciboy. Back row: Seth Ressel (Asst. Coach), Connor Watkins, Gabe Dirnberger, Parker Bryant, Bill Loper (Coach), Nolan Loper, Kyle Eftink, Nathaniel Woods, & Darin Woods (Asst. Coach).

Guardian Angel School, Oran, has ended regular season play with the Christian League. The JV Redwings ended the season with 8 wins and 2 losses. Their tournament was on December 4, 6, & 7 at St. Ambrose, Chaffee. They placed 2nd in the league and won 2nd in the tournament. The Varsity Redwings had 2 wins and 6 losses for the season. Their tournament was on December 9 & 10 at St. Augustine, Kelso. They placed 4th in the league and won 3rd place in the tournament. The Redwing Cheerleaders won 1st place in league for their performance and won 2nd in the tournament at Kelso. Congratulations to the Redwings!!

Pictured left to right in front row: Michael Eftink, Cooper Bryant, Reid Hobbs, & Ryder Siebert. Back row: Bill Loper (Coach), Seth Ressel (Asst. Coach), Nolan Loper, Parker Bryant, Cooper Senciboy, Owen Forehand, Gabe Dirnberger, & Darin Woods (Asst. Coach).
Left to right: Traci Hency, Daley Siebert, Kaitlyn Jolley, Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, Taylor Hobbs, Camryn Lynch, & Jacqui Hobbs (Coach). Not pictured are Courtney Dirnberger and Jill Siebert (Coach).
