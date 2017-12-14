Guardian Angel Basketball Players & Cheerleaders win Trophies

Guardian Angel School, Oran, has ended regular season play with the Christian League. The JV Redwings ended the season with 8 wins and 2 losses. Their tournament was on December 4, 6, & 7 at St. Ambrose, Chaffee. They placed 2nd in the league and won 2nd in the tournament. The Varsity Redwings had 2 wins and 6 losses for the season. Their tournament was on December 9 & 10 at St. Augustine, Kelso. They placed 4th in the league and won 3rd place in the tournament. The Redwing Cheerleaders won 1st place in league for their performance and won 2nd in the tournament at Kelso. Congratulations to the Redwings!!