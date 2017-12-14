- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
Consider supporting Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly
Friday is the deadline for Christmas for the Elderly donations, which can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian office at 301 Broadway.
According to a recent column by Christmas for the Elderly organizer Tracy Haggerty, the program has needs for nightgowns, robes, winter coats, gloves, mens sweatpants and sweatshirts, undergarments, socks, pajamas, scarves, gloves, bedding, toiletries, cleaning supplies and gift cards.
The Christmas for the Elderly program is designed to assist seniors in Cape Girardeau.
As for the Toybox program, donations will continue to be collected through Dec. 19.
Toybox, a charity in its 42nd year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, meaning roughly 1,000 children, who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts, will be opening presents from Santa. The event is organized by the Jaycees, a service organization that raises money throughout the year for the Toybox and Elderly Christmas charities.
The group accepts unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old, but they specifically have a need for gifts for those ages 10 to 12. Gifts for this age group includes lava lamps, scarves, gloves, jewelry, bluetooth speakers, sports equipment and headphones. The Jaycees also accept cash donations so they can shop for items to match needs. Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. You can obtain more information about the Toybox program and a complete list of businesses accepting donations on the Jaycees website, www.capejaycees.org.
If you havent already, please consider giving to the Toybox or Elderly programs.