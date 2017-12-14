- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
Support of Teen Challenge
Each year, the wonderful members of LaCroix Church take their time during the holiday season to spread joy and the love of Christ to the 185 men in residence at Adult and Teen Challenge. With the help of local businesses, who help provide food and gifts, the men are fed and presented gifts and a visit from Santa. For many this is their only Christmas, and their first Christmas sober. I wish to thank the following business for their unselfish generosity each and every year! May God richly bless you for your giving hearts. Rex Rust, Southeast Missourian; David Crader, Bank of Missouri; Greg Stroup, Auto Tire and Parts; LaCroix Church; Schnucks; Beef OBradys; My Daddys Cheesecake; Panera; Rental Land; Michael Keillor family; Nancy Stone; Sheri Mehner; Little Debbies; Unilever Ice Cream; Dominos Pizza; Walmart; Sams Club; Jennifer Berck; Jackson Dental; Spence Orthodontics; Harter Dental; Norm Robert; Jackson Junior High Cheer Squad; Starbucks; Patrick and Lindsey Lancey; and Mary Kay Cosmetics.
JANA JATEFF, board member, Adult and Teen Challenge, Cape Girardeau
