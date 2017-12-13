*Menu
First State Community Bank Raises $3,260 for United Way

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
User-submitted story by Kristin Funderburk

United Way of Southeast Missouri would like to thank our friends at First State Community Bank in Cape for their generosity during our 2017 campaign!

Theyre responsible for bringing in $3,000 to help members of our community who need a hand up. This means students will continue to be mentored through various after-school programming, seniors will continue to live independently longer, and families can continue becoming financially stable.

