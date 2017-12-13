- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
Voters have opportunity to decide parks, stormwater tax
Cape Girardeau city officials are polishing the details of a tax proposal that will go before voters in April.
The list is a long one that would create new parks, upgrade old ones, add amenities and fix drainage problems within the city.
According to recent reporting by Mark Bliss, the three-eighths-cent sales tax will generate the money needed, along with issuance of bonds, to fund $27.1 million in parks projects and $10.6 million in stormwater projects. The tax also would provide more than $1.22 million annually for parks and stormwater operations and maintenance, according to a document outlining the tax plan.
The city council decided recently to put the issue on the April ballot. Design plans and construction schedules haven't been developed, so voters don't yet know which projects would be completed first. The city doesn't yet know where some of the major projects would be built, including the aquatic center. The city and the school district may work together on the project.
We do know that most of the projects will be funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, which we view as a positive. As Mayor Harry Rediger pointed out, limiting the number of projects that would be funded with bonds means more projects can be funded overall and less tax money has to be spent retiring debt.
Rediger said, "If you pay as you go, you get more bang for the buck."
Now the city must begin in earnest convincing voters these projects are needed and will improve the quality of life in the city enough to justify the tax.
The plan has been months in the making, as the city has sought community input and adjusted plans accordingly. Voters must evaluate whether to continue this sale tax and how important parks are to quality of life. Stormwater issues continue to be important to many voters as well. For its part, the list touches many sections of the city, and those with different interests.
Here is the list of projects proposed by the city:
Parks projects
New aquatics complex, $6 million
New youth ball field complex, $4.5 million
Capaha Park improvements, $2.5 million
Cape Splash Phase 3, $2 million
Parks equipment/fleet, $2 million
Arena Park improvements, $1.5 million
Shawnee Parks sports complex renovations, $1.5 million
Trail improvements, $1.5 million
Parking overlays, $1 million
Osage Centre enhancements, $800,000
Two new south Cape Girardeau neighborhood parks, $800,000
Shawnee Park Center addition, $650,000
Red Star neighborhood park, $500,000
Cape Rock Park improvements, $500,000
Golf course enhancements, $350,000
New restrooms $350,000
City cemeteries improvements, $250,000
River Heritage Museum renovation, $200,000
Fort D Park improvements, $200,000
Stormwater projects
Good Hope Watershed, $3.5 million
Arena Creek Watershed, $3.08 million
Lisa Branch Watershed, $1.79 million
Capaha Watershed, $1.18 million
Scivally Branch Watershed, $461,000
C-4 (Camellia area) Ditch Watershed, $383,000
Trail creek bank projects, $160,000
Airport drainage project, $85,000