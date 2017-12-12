Cape Girardeau 4-H Youth Win National Chicken and Turkey BBQ Competition

The 2017 National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference was held November 15-16 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. This annual conference allows 4-Hers from all over the country to compete in educational events that help them learn to make and defend decisions, speak publicly, and gain poultry-related skills. This annual conference has five competitive events; Poultry Judging, Chicken BBQ, Turkey BBQ, Egg Preparation, and an Avian Bowl.

Steven Peters and Brent Seyer, members of Cape Girardeau County 4-H, competed. Jill Peters and Sherry Seyer coached these youths.

Steven Peters from the Tilsit 4-H club participated in the turkey BBQ contest and placed 1st overall. Brent Seyer from the Arnsberg 4-H club participated in the chicken BBQ contest and placed 1st overall. Each received a plaque, gold pin, and $250 for winning their respective division. Steven and Brent competed at the Missouri State Fair in August and won the right to represent Missouri at the National contest. They have practiced their skills over the past year to become national champions.

The chicken and turkey BBQ contests require participants to barbecue three chicken halves or two turkey fillets and give an oral presentation on the corresponding poultry industry. Participants develop skills in barbecuing, preparation of a product, and presentation that demonstrates knowledge of the subject industry, food safety, and product attributes. Participants are provided a charcoal grill and the meat, but must furnish all cooking utensils, supplies, seasonings, and charcoal.