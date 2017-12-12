- Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon (12/7/17)9
The American Enterprise Project at South Elementary
Starting on November 1st, three students from the Jackson High School Chapter #8532 traveled to South Elementary to inform fifth grade students about the free enterprise system. The chairpersons for this project were Madison Dowdy, Braxton Gill, and Kalli Yarbro. These students, along with 20 other Jackson FBLA students, traveled to South over the course of ten days through the month of November. They taught several lessons, including topics such as Supply and Demand, Taxes and Government, and Simple Accounting. The lessons this year were even more interactive than in previous years with the integration of one-to-one technology for the elementary students. Each classroom of fifth graders was paired with two FBLA members to instruct the students. Now that the project has been completed, the three chairpersons will format and submit a full report to compete at the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in April.