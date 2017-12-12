Fruitland man continues life of service with hurricane disaster recovery

Editorial

Chad Craft retired from the U.S. Army about five years ago. He now lives in Fruitland with his family.

When hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, he wanted to help.

Craft's mother and father volunteered in Texas after hurricane Harvey inflicted catastrophic conditions there, according to reporting by Marybeth Niederkorn.

Chad Craft's brother-in-law's parents live in Puerto Rico. He felt compelled to help. Craft returned home Nov. 29, 22 days after he arrived on the island.

Craft said the destruction was area-specific.

"Some people are dealing with terrible, terrible conditions," Craft said, while others aren't.

An unreliable electrical grid and clean drinking water remains a persistent issue, Craft said.

Besides those concerns, Craft said, relief efforts are being received and applied differently in different locations.

Craft worked in and around the capital city, San Juan, with local churches and other volunteers.

One congregation of about 40 members distributed 800 to 1,000 meals a day, Craft said.

"It was just amazing what this smaller and very elderly congregation was able to do," Craft said.

We tip our caps to Craft for making the trip, and helping our fellow citizens with relief efforts. Here is a man who has already given most of his adult years to serving our country. Here is a man with a servant's heart.