Humane Society Of Southeast Missouri Celebrating 40 years

Monday, December 11, 2017
User-submitted story by Jennifer Sokolowsi

Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be celebrating our 40th Anniversary on Saturday December 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. We will be celebrating by offering special anniversary adoption rates for Saturday only. Come out to the shelter have a cupcake and find your new family member.

