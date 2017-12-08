Havco part of $7700 donation from SCPD for Shop with a Hero

Christina Kolze,Human Resources Manager of Havco Wood Products,presents a donation of $650 to Lt. Mike Culler of the Scott City Police Department for Shop with a Hero as part of a Scott City community effort to support the event. A total amount of $7700 was given to Gary Elders,left, Manager of the Cape Girardeau Walmart by the Scott City Police Department for the event which allows needy children from the area to shop with a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or first responder. Contributing to the fund raising by SCPD, an amount of $2500 was given by the Walmart Foundation through the Cape Walmart Supercenter in the form of a community grant.