- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)2
- Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new location in March (12/2/17)2
- Business Notebook: Yule Log Cabin gets home feel honestly (12/4/17)
- Jackson redraws district lines to better serve students (11/30/17)
- Cooking up Christmas spirit (12/2/17)3
- Rep. Lichtenegger proposes change to term limits (12/4/17)7
- Fire displaces family of seven (12/5/17)1
- Fruitland Army veteran spends weeks helping in ravaged Puerto Rico (12/5/17)2
- Local theater accepting cans of food as tickets for classic Christmas movies Saturday (12/1/17)
- Southeast Missourian's first 'Weekend Edition' is printing Saturday (12/1/17)3
Historical homes decorated for Christmas available for tours
If youve missed the numerous opportunities to get festive this season, there are still many opportunities.
Two of our areas oldest historical homes are offering tours this Christmas season.
In Cape Girardeau, the Victorian-age Glenn House on Spanish Street opens for tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. You can see the home aglow with a candlelight tour from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 16. The decorations are refreshed every year. The tours come with cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider in the carriage house after the tour. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children.
In Jackson, the historic Oliver House Museum is hosting tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Santa Claus will be joining the Oliver House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, but donations are accepted to support the Jackson Heritage Association.
If youre looking to get in the spirit, a peek into Christmas Past might just do the trick.