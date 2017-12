Historical homes decorated for Christmas available for tours

Editorial

If you’ve missed the numerous opportunities to get festive this season, there are still many opportunities.

Two of our area’s oldest historical homes are offering tours this Christmas season.

In Cape Girardeau, the Victorian-age Glenn House on Spanish Street opens for tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. You can see the home aglow with a candlelight tour from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 16. The decorations are refreshed every year. The tours come with cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider in the carriage house after the tour. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

In Jackson, the historic Oliver House Museum is hosting tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Santa Claus will be joining the Oliver House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, but donations are accepted to support the Jackson Heritage Association.

If you’re looking to get in the spirit, a peek into Christmas Past might just do the trick.