Historical homes decorated for Christmas available for tours

Editorial

If youve missed the numerous opportunities to get festive this season, there are still many opportunities.

Two of our areas oldest historical homes are offering tours this Christmas season.

In Cape Girardeau, the Victorian-age Glenn House on Spanish Street opens for tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. You can see the home aglow with a candlelight tour from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 16. The decorations are refreshed every year. The tours come with cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider in the carriage house after the tour. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

In Jackson, the historic Oliver House Museum is hosting tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Santa Claus will be joining the Oliver House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, but donations are accepted to support the Jackson Heritage Association.

If youre looking to get in the spirit, a peek into Christmas Past might just do the trick.