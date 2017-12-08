Letter to the Editor

Recently we took the grandgirls to a park. The main attraction was a spacious fenced area with multiple play structures. Naturally, they enjoyed them all and we enjoyed watching them. Several times we would hear them yell out, "Watch me Mimi" -- "Watch me Papa."

The time there couldn't have been better, but it could have been worse. They could have gotten so caught up in playing that they forgot us. We could have asked them to sit on a bench with us instead of playing. But to enjoy it all together, that is hard to beat.

David, in Psalms 31:8 says, "You have set my feet in a spacious place." God has set us in a "spacious place." He's given us mountains to climb, beaches to walk, creeks to play in and rocks to "chunk" in them.

For most of us, it's not that we completely forget God in the pursuit of things any more than we completely forsake them in the pursuit of God. We are usually to the left or right of center.

So where would your mark be? Would it be to the left where you have gone off and left God sitting on the bench? To the right where you're trying to be content just sitting with Him? Or is He right there with you, so much so that He occasionally hears you yell out, "Watch me, Papa"?

He would enjoy that.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau