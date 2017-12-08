Prayer 12-8-17

Most read stories
- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)2
- Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new location in March (12/2/17)2
- Business Notebook: Yule Log Cabin gets home feel honestly (12/4/17)
- Jackson redraws district lines to better serve students (11/30/17)
- Cooking up Christmas spirit (12/2/17)3
- Rep. Lichtenegger proposes change to term limits (12/4/17)7
- Fire displaces family of seven (12/5/17)1
- Fruitland Army veteran spends weeks helping in ravaged Puerto Rico (12/5/17)2
- Local theater accepting cans of food as tickets for classic Christmas movies Saturday (12/1/17)
- Southeast Missourian's first 'Weekend Edition' is printing Saturday (12/1/17)3