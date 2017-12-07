Hubbard Family Lights

Dear Southeast Missourian,

I am writing this letter to suggest to you a creative story idea for families. During this holiday season, the Hubbard family is currently putting on a festive, musical light show that supports our local community at their home address (1565 Jennifer Dr Jackson, Missouri). Anyone can tune their car radio to 92.1FM and enjoy listening to delightful Christmas music that is synced with their light display. The show runs from 6:00pm to 10:30pm nightly through New Years. They have spent a considerable amount of time and money to give others an opportunity to financially support a nonprofit organization known as CarePortal. All proceeds go directly to CarePortal; a donation box is located in the front of their unique display. More details can be found on their facebook page.

CarePortal brings the needs of hurting children and families in your community to your attention. Child welfare workers uncover the needs. CarePortal makes local churches aware, giving them a real-time opportunity to respond.

I believe this story will bring much holiday cheer to families in our the area. Please consider.

Sincerely,

Libby McDowell

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Hubbardfamilylights/about/?ref=page_internal

https://careportal.org/impact/?impact-area=Missouri