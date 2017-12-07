- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)2
Thomas L. Meyer Realty, Co. Welcomes New Agent
Thomas L. Meyer Realty, Co. is pleased to welcome Randy E. Morgan of Kennett, Missouri to the team. Morgan graduated from Holcomb High School in 1967 and joined the United States Army on November 4, 1969. He served in Vietnam from June 1970 to June 1971 as a helicopter pilot in the worlds first attack helicopter, the AH-1G Cobra.
Morgan later graduated from Troy University in Alabama. He has been a licensed Real Estate Broker for over 18 years and is a former broker/owner of Century 21 office in Kennett. He received four Century 21 Centurion awards and is a lifetime member of VFW and a member of the American Legion.
Morgan moved to Cape Girardeau a year ago with his wife. He also has two children, two step-children and 15 grandchildren.
His expertise and knowledge in the field will be a great asset to our team, said Thomas M. Meyer, Real Estate Broker. The office is excited and honored to have Randy as an agent.
Since 1946, Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co. has been highly recognizes in the area as THE Real Estate Expert. For more information, please visit tlmrealty.com