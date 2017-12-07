Trump and the media

Letter to the Editor

During the Presidential campaign, candidate Trump never missed an opportunity to condemn the media as the enemy of the people. He repeatedly called journalists liars and deceivers. He did not care that such relentless attacks on journalists exposed them to grave danger.

Now as president, Trump continues to wage his war against newspapers and television channels. He recommended cancellation of license of NBC News, home of the now famous "Access Hollywood" tapes. He condemned CNN's foreign correspondents as "not promoting America's image abroad." He directed Department of Justice (DOJ) to block AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, the parent company of CNN. No one is fooled by Trump's disingenuous effort to punish CNN, which he considers his nemesis.

It is obvious to all enlightened citizens the important role news media plays in a democracy. Without vigilant news media, America would soon descend into a dictatorship like the one in Russia. Dictator Putin has suppressed news media and murdered many journalists and critics. Trump has repeatedly made it clear over the past three years that Russian dictator Putin is his role model.

It is alarming that the only response of lawmakers of both parties is deafening silence. There is no doubt that they are all afraid of Trump's vindictive and thoughtless counterattacks of his critics by means of indiscriminate tweets.

No democracy survives when its lawmakers, who swore to protect the Constitution and people they represent, become cowards. Cowardice of lawmakers portends beginning of the end of American democracy.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau