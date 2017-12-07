Prayer 12-7-17

Most read stories
- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)2
- Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new location in March (12/2/17)2
- Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia (11/29/17)
- Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa (11/29/17)
- Business Notebook: Yule Log Cabin gets home feel honestly (12/4/17)
- Jackson redraws district lines to better serve students (11/30/17)
- Cooking up Christmas spirit (12/2/17)3
- Rep. Lichtenegger proposes change to term limits (12/4/17)7
- Fire displaces family of seven (12/5/17)1
- Downtown trolley makes changes to boost ridership; transit planning meeting draws no riders (11/30/17)4