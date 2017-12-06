- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)1
Fun While Learning at the Science Center
On Friday, December 1st, 2017, the 4th and 5th grade students at Meadow Heights Elementary in Patton, MO, went on a field trip to the St. Louis Science Center.
The students were encouraged to get creative, and built structures such as bridges and arches, and created their own wagons, cars, etc. with the variety of materials provided.
They made slime in the Life Science Lab, and saw how pill capsules dissolve in your body.
They really enjoyed building sails for the boats, and racing them against each other.
This incredible adventure was topped off with an Omnimax IMAX Dome movie about how Henry W. Bates was able to prove Darwins theory of animal species.
The students had a blast as they learned about so many different things, and how they all work.
The St. Louis Science Center has so much to offer, and is such a great resource for education.
Thank You to everyone who was able to make this field trip happen, as it was a huge success!