"Sound Attraction" holding auditions

"Sound Attraction", the performing group of the Immaculate Conception Church Choristers, is holding auditions for girls between grades two thru nine from any school, or town to join. Sound Attraction performs at various venues throughout the area as well as Branson. They just performed in November at the Clay Cooper Theater where they opened for the Haygood Family. They will be returning there again next November where they will once again open for the Haygoods as well as for the 50's show "Hot Rods and High Heels". Everyone performs at their own levels and abilities. They perform as soloists, duos, trios, and quartets performing music from the 40's to the present with an emphisis on music from the 50's and 60's. For more information as well as rehearsal times, contact Jerry Ganiel at 573-579-6127 or mjganiel@yahoo.com