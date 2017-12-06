*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Delta High School - Toys for Tots week

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
User-submitted story by John Weber
Student Council President Adam Hodge and Vice-President Dezi Tanner stand in front of the Toys for Tots tree at Delta High School.

Delta High School had its annual Toys for Tots Spirit Week from Nov. 27 - Dec. 1. Students dressed up as their favorite toy, wore Santa hats, ugly sweaters and their pajamas and raised money by selling donuts and hot chocolate. More than $200 was raised and students from the high school and elementary brought in toys and we will once again be able to make a big donation to the Toys for Tots program.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: