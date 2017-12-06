Prayer 12-6-17

Most read stories
- Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia (11/29/17)
- Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new location in March (12/2/17)2
- Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa (11/29/17)
- Plan proposes trails, bike-lane projects to connect Cape, Jackson (11/28/17)13
- Jackson redraws district lines to better serve students (11/30/17)
- Cape man gets 20 years for unprovoked attack that left victim with hearing loss (11/28/17)2
- Cooking up Christmas spirit (12/2/17)3
- Harbor Freight Tools plans to move ahead with Cape Girardeau store (12/5/17)1
- Business Notebook: Yule Log Cabin gets home feel honestly (12/4/17)
- Two injured in rollover crash Monday in Jackson (11/28/17)