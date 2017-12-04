Cape church ministers to those with dementia

Editorial

If you grew up with old church hymns, you know how those old tunes can soothe the soul.

For some, they can stimulate the minds, too.

A Cape Girardeau church has designed services to minister to those with dementia.

Alzheimer's disease and dementia affect more than 5 million Americans, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

As journalist Marybeth Niederkorn reported, Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1820 Perryville Road -- a church with the fish and cross landscaped into its hillside -- now holds a dementia- and Alzheimer's-friendly service at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. About 30 to 40 people typically attend.

Pastor Karen Dumey and others did some research and found a need for faith support for not only Alzheimer's and dementia patients, but their caregivers as well.

The service differs from the church's regular Presbyterian services, Dumey said.

"It's amazing how our brains remember," Dumey said. "Music speaks deeply to them."

In addition to music choices and duration, the church has worked in other ways to make the services more friendly to those with dementia.

We tip our hats to the people of Westminster Presbyterian for finding ways to minister to those afflicted with aging brain disorders, and we know their caregivers appreciate it as well.