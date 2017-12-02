Churches, volunteers to be commended for helping starving children

Editorial

Volunteers aim to pack 750,000 meals this weekend for starving children across the world.

The program is special in a number of different ways. Primarily, because the simplicity of the mission. It is obvious that the mission of providing food for starving children is a benevolent and Christ-like endeavor.

But whats also inspiring is the fact so many people here volunteer. The packing event at the Osage Centre has become so popular, the shifts fill up well before the event, and the mission actually has had to turn volunteers away. The mission, the event and the people who volunteer make this weekend a special blessing for so many.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian not-for-profit organization. In 2016, according to the FMSC website, nearly 1.1 million volunteers packed more than 284 million meals.

Read more about the Feed My Starving Children event in todays edition of Southeast Missourian. Were sure youll come away inspired.

Thank you to La Croix church  and New McKendree in Jackson which holds an event in the spring  and the many volunteers from area churches and community groups who have made this a giving tradition.

Most of all, we hope God blesses the children and families who receive the food. We pray that their needs will be met and that their situations improve.