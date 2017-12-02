- Oh, deer: 2017 hunting season looking up (11/27/17)
- Cape Girardeau enters jet age; jet service to Chicago begins Friday (11/26/17)7
- Deal Finder brings 'unique' shopping to Cape Girardeau (11/24/17)
- Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia (11/29/17)
- Making spirits bright: Parade of Lights brings traditional start of Christmas season to Cape (11/27/17)
- Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa (11/29/17)
- Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery (11/26/17)
- Plan proposes trails, bike-lane projects to connect Cape, Jackson (11/28/17)13
- Thankful People: Kirsten Strebe recovers from traumatic car accident, brain injury (11/23/17)
- Cape man gets 20 years for unprovoked attack that left victim with hearing loss (11/28/17)2
Churches, volunteers to be commended for helping starving children
Volunteers aim to pack 750,000 meals this weekend for starving children across the world.
The program is special in a number of different ways. Primarily, because the simplicity of the mission. It is obvious that the mission of providing food for starving children is a benevolent and Christ-like endeavor.
But whats also inspiring is the fact so many people here volunteer. The packing event at the Osage Centre has become so popular, the shifts fill up well before the event, and the mission actually has had to turn volunteers away. The mission, the event and the people who volunteer make this weekend a special blessing for so many.
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian not-for-profit organization. In 2016, according to the FMSC website, nearly 1.1 million volunteers packed more than 284 million meals.
Read more about the Feed My Starving Children event in todays edition of Southeast Missourian. Were sure youll come away inspired.
Thank you to La Croix church and New McKendree in Jackson which holds an event in the spring and the many volunteers from area churches and community groups who have made this a giving tradition.
Most of all, we hope God blesses the children and families who receive the food. We pray that their needs will be met and that their situations improve.