Prayer 12-3-17

Most read stories
- Oh, deer: 2017 hunting season looking up (11/27/17)
- Cape Girardeau enters jet age; jet service to Chicago begins Friday (11/26/17)7
- Deal Finder brings 'unique' shopping to Cape Girardeau (11/24/17)
- Cape church designs service for those afflicted with dementia (11/29/17)
- Making spirits bright: Parade of Lights brings traditional start of Christmas season to Cape (11/27/17)
- Downtown Cape celebration to feature Grinch, Santa (11/29/17)
- Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery (11/26/17)
- Plan proposes trails, bike-lane projects to connect Cape, Jackson (11/28/17)13
- Thankful People: Kirsten Strebe recovers from traumatic car accident, brain injury (11/23/17)
- Cape man gets 20 years for unprovoked attack that left victim with hearing loss (11/28/17)2