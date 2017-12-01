*Menu
McDonald's RMHC Donates to Oak Ridge High School

Friday, December 1, 2017
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Presenting the check on behalf of RMHC is Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds, and accepting the check is Amy Blackman, FACS Teacher, April Brumfield, Curriculum Director, and Dr. Adrian Eftink, Superintendent for Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge High School, Family and Consumer Science Program, has been awarded a grant in the amount of $2,806.14 from The Ronald McDonald House Charities. These funds will help the schools Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) program which serves over 120 students a year to update the children's learning materials and help provide real, hands on learning experiences.

