Ford and Sons Funeral Homes gives to Shop with a Hero

Dana Townsend of Ford and Sons Funeral Homes presents a check for $500 to Sgt. Keith Green of the Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 for the upcoming Shop with a Hero event to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5th at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter. An additional amount of $500 will be donated as a matching grant from the Funeral Directors Life Insurance Group making the total amount donated as $1000 from Ford and Sons.