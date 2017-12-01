Newsboys to headline contemporary Christian concert Saturday

Editorial

Contemporary Christian Music fans will flock to the Show Me Center on Saturday night for the Big Church Night Out tour that features some of todays biggest names in Christian music.

Headlining the event will be the Newsboys, but the concert will feature the Sidewalk Prophets, 7eventh Time Down, Blanca, Derek Minor, Adam Agee and Jamison Strain.

Jeremy Willet will speak, and illusionist Brock Gill will deliver a message in a unique style.

This will be a fun way for Christians to worship and celebrate their faith.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Show Me Center Box office, or they can buy tickets at the door before the concert. The concert starts at 6 p.m., and doors will open one hour before the show begins.

Southeast Missouri has hosted numerous Christian concerts over the years, including several at the Show Me Center. The SEMO District Fair also has started making one night of entertainment focused on Christian music. And several churches have hosted other artists. Christian music resonates with this community, drawing Cape Girardeau and Jackson residents but also groups from around the area.

The message resonates and encourages. Thank you to all who help make these concerts possible for the area.