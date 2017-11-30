- Oh, deer: 2017 hunting season looking up (11/27/17)
Room for One More Presents An Evening With Emmy-Winning Country-Pop Phenomenon Maggie Rose
JACKSON, MO, November 30, 2017 Room for One More (RFOM) is excited to announce its annual fundraiser will be an evening with musician Maggie Rose. Proceeds from this concert will benefit adoption grants provided by RFOM. The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. on January 19, 2018 at Rusted Route in Jackson. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased online at roomforonemorechild.org.
CMT's Next Woman of Country, Maggie Rose, is one of country music's rising stars from Nashville, TN. She has been named Pandora's Artist to Watch 2018 and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 50 times.
I cant wait to perform in Southeast Missouri for a great cause said Maggie Rose.
Room for One More is a Christian non-profit organization that unites waiting children with adopting families by providing adopting families with quality information, educational resources, encouragement and financial assistance, by equipping churches with organizational resources, and by supporting children in orphanages and promoting foster care.
For more information, please contact Shari Stroup at 573-270-5700 or email at sharistroup@charter.net.