- Oh, deer: 2017 hunting season looking up (11/27/17)
- Deal Finder brings 'unique' shopping to Cape Girardeau (11/24/17)
- Thankful People: Kirsten Strebe recovers from traumatic car accident, brain injury (11/23/17)
- Cape man accused of secretly recording women, posting to porn site (11/22/17)
- Cape Girardeau enters jet age; jet service to Chicago begins Friday (11/26/17)7
- Thankful People: Moore family counts its blessing after harrowing accident (11/23/17)
- Making spirits bright: Parade of Lights brings traditional start of Christmas season to Cape (11/27/17)
- One injured in Cape shooting (11/23/17)2
- Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery (11/26/17)
- Thankful People: Hellwege family thankful after son's health scare at fair parade (11/23/17)
Senator should support tax cuts
Across America, taxes are too high, and complying with tax requirements is too onerous. A simpler, smarter, smaller tax rate is the right way forward.
Sen. McCaskill can do her part to put our nation back on the path to prosperity by voting for common sense tax reform. Heading into an election year, this is her opportunity to show all Missourians she will work across the aisle to make a positive difference for all citizens and businesses in our state.
If she does not support tax reform, Missouri voters will be forced to believe shes just another hack feathering her political nest instead of looking out for what our states citizens need fundamental tax reform. Its time.
The vast majority of Missourians support tax reform, and we trust our Congressional delegation to commit their support and deliver what Missourians want. While Sen. McCaskill has spoken often of her support for lower taxes and yes, THIS IS THE SHOW-ME STATE she has yet to show she can be trusted to break with her party and vote FOR tax reform. This is her moment to stand up for all Missourians, on both sides of the aisle.
T. ROBIN COLE III, Jackson
- Email link
- Send news tip
- Report error
- Share: