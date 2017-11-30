Shop local and enjoy Christmas festivities

Editorial

Even though Small Business Saturday has come and gone, small business districts in Cape Girardeau and Jackson still are offering incentives for you to visit shops, tying in Christmas events with giveaways.

Old Town Cape is hosting the Downtown Open House this Friday and Saturday.

There will be free wagon rides Friday night, along with photos with Santa, carolers and the like, but downtown visitors also can register for two $500 downtown shopping sprees at participating businesses. The annual event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Jacksons uptown district is tying in a stamp giveaway Saturday in conjunction with Jacksons 5 p.m. Christmas parade, which will end in the uptown business district. Businesses in uptown Jackson will remain open until 8 p.m., and be serving refreshments as well.

Often the best gifts come from small shops, where you can find things you dont see in big-box stores. If youre still shopping for Christmas, this weekend offers a good opportunity to shop local in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, with the chance of winning some prizes while youre at it, plus get in the festive mood with Santa Claus sightings, carolers and hot chocolate.

Small businesses are rolling out the welcome mats this weekend. Its a good time to stop in and see what they have to offer.