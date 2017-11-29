Making the World a Better Place One Hybrid Car at a Time

I am in a group called the Roaring Recyclers and we are participating in the Lexus Eco Challenge. We are a group of sixth graders at Central Middle School trying to help the environment. For this challenge, we have to find a problem in our community(ex. deforestation)and then attempt to solve it. We then have to create a Powerpoint which is then submitted to the judges who will vote upon their favorite. For this challenge we are trying to get more people to get electric or hybrid cars. We think that this is important because they are good for the community and are more environmentally friendly than other cars. We are hoping that more and more people will get these cars as we advertise them more. Hopefully people will start to realise that we need to all take a step to help save Earth and our environment.

What we have been doing with this challenge is a website and a Kahoot(which is a game accessible from computers often used in classrooms for education in a more entertaining way)." On our website we talk about the positive effects of hybrid cars and where and how you can get them. We will be sending the Kahoot to teachers around our school to educate students about hybrid cars. We hope that the community will understand our cause and endource hybrid cars.