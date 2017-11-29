Thursday December 7th Pastor David D. McNeely will present a video presentation of The Church of God outreach program in overseas missions. Pastor McNeely made the journey to Port Au Prince Haiti in 2016 and 2017 with Bishop Keith Patrick Foreign Missions Ambassador for The Church of God USA.

"The children are precious. They hunger, wear worn out shoes and clothes but still manage a smile when we walk through the door." Said Pastor McNeely. "During both our missions trips we took clothing in our luggage which consisted of shoes, socks and under garments and of course candy." He said.

Basic living conditions in Haiti are near primitive. Running water is a luxury, air conditioning is unseen and furnishings are sparse in the orphanages and in the homes of this impoverished nation. There is little infrastructure and no governmental help available.

"Our missions work cannot continue without the support of people here. We need to be able to buy food, take new shoes and clothes to these babies." He said. The special missions presentation will be Thursday December 7th, at 7 p.m. at The Church of God 209 E. Cape Rock Dr. in Cape Girardeau.

The video presentation will include footage of missions work in Kenya East Africa and India as well. For more information you may call 573-979-7678.