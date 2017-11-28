*Menu
Open House at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship

Tuesday, November 28, 2017
User-submitted story by Jodie Brunke

We will be hosting an Open House at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship on Dec 2 from 11 am- 2 pm. Visitors can come tour the facility and watch demonstrations to see what we do at the therapy barn. We will also be decorating Christmas ornaments and enjoying crock pot lunches for a donation.

