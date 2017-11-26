The Salvation Army kicks off kettle campaign

Editorial

The Salvation Army is most visible (and most audible) during the Christmas season.

The red kettle campaign and the corresponding bell ringing is a reminder of the service organization.

But do you know what the Salvation Army does?As Marybeth Niederkorn reported in the Southeast Missourian several months ago, the Salvation Army offers youth programs, a food pantry, Meals with Friends, operates a thrift store and supports victims of natural disasters and other emergencies.

The money that is collected in those kettles is used year around to help the needy in Cape Girardeau.

The Meals with Friends program feeds more than 500 people a week. The food pantry serves 250 to 300 families per month. The Salvation Army cant serve everyone who needs it, but it serves as many as it can.

The Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau is being served by Lts. Matthew and Virginia DeGonia. They have been busy learning the community and its needs since arriving this summer.

The Red Kettle campaign struggled last year; lets rally and remember to drop a few more dollars in the kettles this season. The campaign already is off to a tremendous start thanks to a generous $7,500 donation from the First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau.

This year, The Salvation Army will be manning locations at West Park Mall, J.C. Penny Co., Hobby Lobby, Schnucks, Country Mart, Buchheit, Save-A-Lot, Walmart, Sams, Sears, Macys and Walgreens.

The goal this year is $300,000. Lets do what we can to help the Salvation not just meet its goal, but help the organization provide food and services for the poor among us.