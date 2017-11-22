Remember Toybox when buying gifts this year

Editorial

As you're out and about this weekend buying toys for all the boys and girls on Santa's nice list, please consider picking up an item or two for the Toybox and/or Christmas for the Elderly program.

The Toybox charity delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau. This translates to roughly 1,000 children who will receive gifts thanks to the charity. The Toybox charity is in its 42nd year and is led by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees. The Jaycees go out in Santa teams and deliver toys to families.

"One of the greatest joys during the Christmas season is the joy of giving to others," said Amber Walker, Jaycee president and Toybox chairwoman. "To be welcomed into a home and see the excitement on the face of a child is what keeps the spirit of the Toybox event alive. The families truly appreciate the support we are able to provide, and this would not be possible without the gracious support from our community. The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are grateful for the opportunity to share love and kindness through the Toybox event."

The Jaycees raise funds and collect toys around the holidays, but also put the proceeds of their summer BBQ fest toward the Toybox program. You have until Dec. 20 to donate toys. You can drop off toys at the Southeast Missourian or several other places around town. Look for the Toybox ad in the Southeast Missourian for more dropoff locations.

The Jaycees service organization also collects goods for the elderly in the area who need assistance. Items such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards for pharmaceutical needs and/or groceries are desired. The deadline for the Christmas for the Elderly program is Dec. 15. The elderly charity is organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Aging Matters. Recipients are selected based on their living and financial situations.

The Southeast Missourian has been a sponsor of the Toybox Program for many years. We know there are several other worthy organizations out there collecting toys. We hope you'll agree the Toybox Program is a great place to donate to the disadvantaged kids in Cape Girardeau.